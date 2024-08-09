India At Paris 2024 Olympics Schedule Day 14: Aman Sehrawat Eyes Bronze In Men's Freestyle Wrestling

Aman Sehrawat loses |

With India adding two medals to their tally on day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics, they have an opportunity to add another on Friday (August 9th, 2024). Wrestler Aman Sehrawat will compete for bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 KG contest on Friday against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

Sehrawat had defeated Vladimir Igorov and Zelimkhan Abakaov, but lost to Rei Higuchi, losing the chance to win gold in the Olympics. However, the 21-year-old still has the opportunity to win India's first bronze in wrestling in this edition. With the event at its fag end, the other games on Friday are Golf, men's and women's 4 x 400m relay race.

India at Paris Olympics Day 14 schedule:

Golf:

12:30 pm: Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual strokeplay Round 3

Athletics:

2:10 pm: Women’s 4x400m Relay round 1

Athletics:

2:35 pm: Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Wrestling:21:45: Aman Sehrawat in Bronze Medal Match.

Neeraj Chopra and Men's Hockey Team win silver and bronze, respectively:

Meanwhile, day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympics saw track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra win silver with his best throw of 89.45 meters. Although Chopra started as the defending champion, his Pakistani counterpart Arshad Nadeem was head and shoulders above, scaling a record throw of 92.97 meters.

The men's Hockey team suffered a heartbreak when they lost the semi-finals to Germany, but clinched Bronze by defeating Spain.