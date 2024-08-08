 Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards for Players and Support Staff Following Bronze Medal Win
Harmanpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team clinched second successive Olympic bronze medal with a 2-1 over Spain.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
Hockey India has announced the cash prizes for their players and support staff following the Men in Blue's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8.

Harmanpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team clinched second successive Olympic bronze medal with a 2-1 over Spain. India missed out on the chance of reaching the final after losing to Germany in the semifinal. However, the Men in Blue managed to end their Olympic campaign with a bronze medal.

After Spain skipper Marc Miralles gave his team a lead in the first quarter, India bounced back into the game and scored a goal each in the 2nd and 3rd quarters, thanks to skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who helped the Men in Blue secure a bronze medal.

India men's hockey players and the Indian crowd erupted into joy as soon as the final whistle was blown, celebrating the hard-fought victory to win a bronze medal after missing out on the chance of a gold medal.

Following the bronze medal win against Spain, Hockey India announced cash rewards for their players and support staff who played a crucial role in helping the team making it to the podium finish with Bronze medal.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Hockey India stated INR 15 lakhs to be awarded to each of 16 members in the squad while the support staff will receive INR 7.5 lakhs each.

"𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 : Hockey India announces cash prize of ₹15 Lakhs each for all the players & ₹ 7.5 Lakhs each for the support staff for their bronze medal winning performance at the Paris Olympics. " Hockey wrote on X.

