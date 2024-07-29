India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Ramita Jindal Finishes 7th In 10M Air Rifle Women's Final, Misses Out On Her Maiden Olympic Medal

Indian shooter Ramita Jindal missed out on a medal as she finished in seventh spot in the final of the 10-metre air rifle women's competition at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday.

On Sunday, Ramita made it to the final of the women's 10 m air rifle event after a fifth-place finish during the qualification round. Ramita finished in the fifth spot with a score of 631.5.

The competition for the 10 m air rifle was divided in two parts. First players fire two series of five shots each in stage one, with a time limit of 250 seconds per series. After this, the second stage consists of 14 single shots, which are fired on command, with players getting 50 seconds to finish each shot.

🇮🇳💔 𝗦𝗼 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗼 𝗳𝗮𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗮! Ramita Jindal misses out on possibly securing a second medal for India despite putting in a strong performance in the final of the women's 10m Air Rifle event.



After 10 shots, which includes whole of two series and the first two single shots, the process of eliminating players gets started. The eliminations take place after every two shots till the final two players, eligible for gold and silver medals remain.

Ramita could complete only 14 shots in total, including two series of five shots each. She had a total score of 145.3.

Korean shooter Ban Hyojin equaled the Olympic record set by China to get the gold medal, prevailing in a shoot-out against China's Huang Yuting, who also made the same score to get the silver medal.

Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh qualify for 10m air pistol mixed team Bronze medal

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh qualified for the Bronze medal of 10m air pistol mixed team. Bhaker and Sarabjot finished third with 580 points in the qualification round of the event.

Following heartbreak of narrowly missing out on final berth in men's 10m air pistol, Sarabjot Singh received another shot of winning his maiden Olympic medal. While, Manu Bhaker would be raring to go for her second medal after winning bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol.

Manu Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in the history of Summer Games.

Morever, Manu finally put an end to India's 12-year Olympic medal drought in shooting. The last time India won a shooting medal at the Summer Games was in 2012, when Gagan Narang, the current Chef de Mission, clinched the bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle at the London Olympics.