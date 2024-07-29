India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 3 LIVE: Shooters Ramita Jindal & Arjun Babuta Look To Increase Medal Count After Manu Bhaker's Historic Bronze

Preview:

Following Manu Bhaker's historic bronze in shooting on Day 2, Indian shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta will look to increase India's medal count on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ramita and Arjun have emerged as the medal hopes for India after securing their berth in the final following their finish in top eight of the qualification round of the women's and men's 10m air rifle events, respectively.

Manu Bhaker will be returning to action and team up with Sarabjot Singh for 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty's second match of badminton men's doubles against Germany have been cancelled due to opponent's injury. Lakshya Sen will return to action after receiving a tough blow, where his maiden Olympic victory was deleted following his first-round opponent Kevin Cordon's withdrawal from the games due to injury.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto will look to bounce back after losing the first round of women's badminton doubles.

Men's archery team, Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav will be aiming for glory as they set to feature in the quarterfinals against preminilary round winner between Turkey and Colombia.