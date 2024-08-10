 India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Schedule: Reetika Hooda Eyes Another Country's 2nd Wrestling Medal, Golfers Also In Action
India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 15 Schedule: Reetika Hooda Eyes Another Country's 2nd Wrestling Medal, Golfers Also In Action

Aman Sehrawat has clinched India's first wrestling medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Reetika Hooda | (Credits: Twitter)

With Aman Sehrawat clinching the first medal in the wrestling category for India in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Reetika Hooda will hope to do the same on day 15 of the event. Hooda will fight in the Women's freestyle 76kg as she hopes to make it to the semi-final which will also take place on Saturday.

The only other event for India on Saturday is the women's strokeplay of Round 4, comprising Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar. India have 6 medals in their repertoire so far, with men's hockey team, Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale, Neeraj Chopra, and Aman Sehrawat winning those. However, the end of day 14 saw them languishing at 66th spot in the medals tally, signalling that the number could've been a lot more.

India might also likely end the Paris 2024 Olympics without gold.

Paris Day 15 India schedule:

Golf:

12:30 pm: Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok in women's strokeplay Round 4

Wrestling:

3:00 PM - Reetika Hooda in Women's freestyle 76kg Round of 16

4:20 PM - Reetika Hooda in Women's freestyle 76kg quarter finals (if qualified)

10:25 PM - Reetika Hooda in Women's freestyle 76kg semifinal (if qualified)

