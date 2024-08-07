 India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 12 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat And Avinash Sable Aim For Gold; Mirabai Chanu In Action
All eyes will be on Vinesh Phogat and Avinash Sable as they will be aiming for the historic gold medal in their respective sporting events.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
11:03 AM: Priyanka Goswami and Suraj Panwar begins their race in (mixed team marathon walk relay.

All eyes will be on Vinesh Phogat and Avinash Sable as they will be aiming for historic gold medal in their respective sporting events. Phogal will take on Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt of USA, while Sable will feature in the men's 3000m steeplechase Final.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action as she is set to feature in the women's 49kg weightlifting event. Chanu clinched the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Apart from Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal will look to make headlines when she features in the pre-quarters of women's freestyle 53kg. The women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Archana Kamath and Sreeja Akula will aim to qualify for the semifinal when they take on Germany in the quarterfinals.

In athletics, Suraj Panwar & Priyanka Goswami (mixed team marathon), Annu Rani (women's javelin throw qualification), Sarvesh Kushare (men's high qualification), Praveen Chithravel (men's triple jump qualification) and Jyothi Yaraji (women's 400m hurdle heats) in their events.

Apart from wrestling, weightlifting, athletics and table tennis, Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok will feature in women's golf individual stroke play.

