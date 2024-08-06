India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 11 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra Finally In Action, Men's Hockey Team To Face Germany In Semi-Final

Even as Day 10 of Paris 2024 Olympics ended on a disappointing note for India without a medal, fans are looking towards the subsequent one and what it holds for them. Track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in Tokyo three years ago, will make his first appearance in this edition. Additionally, the Indian men's hockey team will also be in action, competing in the semi-final.

Neeraj has had a meteoric rise since winning gold in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. The 26-year-old also won the biggest prize during the 2023 World Athletics with a throw of 88.17 meters. However, he will first compete in the qualification round against a close rival in Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem.

Meanwhile, the Men's hockey team will be up against Germany in the semi-final on Tuesday, aiming to reach the final. The Men in Blue have displayed magnificent resilience in the last two matches against Australia and Great Britain to emerge victorious. However, they will have to deal with the absence of Amit Rohidas, who

The day will start with men's Table Tennis round, while women's wrestling event is also on the horizon.

Table Tennis:

1:30 pm: Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal, and Manav Thakkar vs China in Men’s team pre-quarter-final.

Athletics:

1:50 pm: Kishore Jena in Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A.

Wrestling:

2:30 pm: Vinesh Poghat vs Yui Susaki (Japan) in women’s freestyle 50KG Round of 16.

Athletics:

2:50 pm: Kiran Pahal in women’s 400m Repechage Round

3:20 pm: Neeraj Chopra in men’s Javelin Throw qualification Group B

Wrestling:

4:20 pm: Vinesh Poghat in women’s Freestyle 50KG Quarterfinal (Depending upon qualification)

Wrestling:

10:25 pm: Vinesh Poghat in women’s freestyle 50KG Semi-final (Depending upon qualification)

Men’s Hockey:

10:30 pm: India vs Germany in semi-final