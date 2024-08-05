India At Paris 2024 Olympics Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Neeraj Chopra-Starrer Javelin Throw Qualification

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra is expected to hog the spotlight as he competes in the qualification round of the event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, August 6.

Neeraj Chopra is one of India's medal hopefuls in athletics, having made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics 2021. Since then, an athlete from Haryana has consistently performed well at major tournament, including Diamond League title in 2022 and the World Championship title in 2023.

Chopra also clinched his maiden gold medal at the Asian Games last year. The 26-year-old has been one of the most consistent performer for India in international athletics tournaments.

Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Paris Olympics achieving the qualification mark of 84, with a throw of 88.36 at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. Ahead of the quadrennial multi-sport event in the capital of France, Chopra took participated at the Federation Cup Athletics Competition, his first participation in the national event since his historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, India pinned their hopes on Neeraj Chopra as he is currently the medal hope in the 29-member athletics contingent. The 26-year-old is clubbed in Group B in the qualification round of the men's javelin throw event. 12 javelin throwers with the best throws will qualify for the final event.

In the Tokyo Olympics 2021, Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification round with a throw of 86.65 and he improved it in the final with a 87.58 to secure his maiden Olympic gold medal. Neeraj Chopra will be aiming to script history with his successive gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

When to watch Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw qualification?

Neeraj Chopra will feature in the qualification round of the men's Javelin Throw at 3:20 PM IST.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw qualification?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw qualification will be live telecasted Sports 18 network, Those who prefer to watch on OTT can tune in to Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com.