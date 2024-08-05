India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 10 Schedule: Lakshya Sen Eyes Bronze, Avinash Sable In Action

Lakshya Sen and Avinash Sable. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will be aiming to seize his one last opportunity for a medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics as he faces Malaysia's Lee Zi Jia for bronze on August 5th (Monday). The 22-year-old was soundly beaten in the semi-final on Sunday by Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in straight sets, dashing Sen's hopes of clinching gold.

Among the other events, skeet events, table Tennis, sailing, women's freestyle wrestling are also on the cards. The Athletics will also continue on Monday as Avinash Sable will be in action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1. Among the Athletics contingent, Kiran Pahal will also be seen in the women's 400 meters round 1.

Sable, who won gold in men's steeplechase and silver in 5000m during the Asian Games, has had an inspiring run to the top. Having been born in a small village in Beed district in Maharashtra, Sable comes from an underprivileged ground. It was the running speed that caught his teacher's eye at a very tender age and eventually participated in local marathons.

He also joined the Indian Army and discovered steeplechase. Any medal in the Olympics will be an incredible achievement for Sable.

India Day 10 schedule:

Shooting:

12:30 pm: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka in Skeet Mixed Team qualification round

Table Tennis:

1:30 pm: Manika Batra/Sreeja Akula/Archana Kamath in Women's round of 16

Athletics:

3:25 pm: Kiran Pahal in Women’s 400m Round 1

Sailing:

3:45 pm: Nethra Kumanan in Women’s Dinghy Race 9 & 10

Badminton:

6:00 pm: Lakshya Sen vs Zii Jia Lee in Men’s singles Bronze medal match.

Sailing:

6:30 pm: Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka – Skeet Mixed Team Bronze/Gold (Depending upon qualification)

Wrestling:

6:30 pm: Nisha Dahiya vs Sova Rhizko Tetiana (Ukraine) in women’s freestyle 68 KG.

7:50 pm: Nisha Dahiya in women’s freestyle 68 KG quarterfinals (If qualified)

Athletics:

10:34 pm: Avinash Sable in Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Wrestling:

1:10 am onwards: Nisha Dahiya in women’s freestyle 68 KG semi-finals (if qualified)