India At Asian Games 2026 On September 20: Full Schedule, Events, Timings and Medal Contenders

India will be involved in a packed schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, September 20. Several Indian athletes and teams will be in action across teqball, shooting, cricket, hockey, table tennis, badminton and wushu. The day could bring multiple medal opportunities for the Indian contingent.

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Quimcy Dsouza Eyes Double Medal

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will be one of India's biggest medal hopes on Sunday. She will face Japan's Yuina Sakamoto in the women's singles bronze-medal match at 6:30 AM. At 7 AM, Quimcy will partner Mohamed Anas Imran Beg against Vietnam's Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Nghi Trinh in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match.

Shooting Contingent in Action

India's shooting campaign will also take centre stage early in the day. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod will compete in the women's 10m air rifle events from 6:15 AM. The team final is also a medal event, giving India another opportunity to add to its tally.

Cricket Team Takes on Bangladesh

The Indian women's cricket team will face Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women's T20 competition at 10:30 AM. India will aim to secure a place in the final and continue its campaign to defend the gold medal won at the 2023 Asian Games. The match will be one of the key team events on India's Sunday schedule.

Hockey Campaign Begins

Both Indian hockey teams will begin their Asian Games campaigns on Sunday. The women's team will face Uzbekistan in Pool B at 7:30 AM, while the men's team will take on Indonesia in Pool A at 11:30 AM. Both sides will look to make a positive start to their respective group campaigns.

Table Tennis and Badminton

India's table tennis teams will also have a busy day in the group stages. The women's team will face Indonesia and Singapore, while the men's team will take on Indonesia and Iran. In badminton, India's women's team will meet Kazakhstan in the first round at 11:30 AM.

Asian Games 2026 - India’s September 20 Schedule