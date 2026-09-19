India At Asian Games 2026 On September 20: Full Schedule, Events, Timings and Medal Contenders

India will be involved in a packed schedule at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday, September 20. Several Indian athletes and teams will be in action across teqball, shooting, cricket, hockey, table tennis, badminton and wushu. The day could bring multiple medal opportunities for the Indian contingent.
Quimcy Dsouza Eyes Double Medal
Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza will be one of India's biggest medal hopes on Sunday. She will face Japan's Yuina Sakamoto in the women's singles bronze-medal match at 6:30 AM. At 7 AM, Quimcy will partner Mohamed Anas Imran Beg against Vietnam's Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen and Gia Nghi Trinh in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match.
Shooting Contingent in Action
India's shooting campaign will also take centre stage early in the day. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa K Vinod will compete in the women's 10m air rifle events from 6:15 AM. The team final is also a medal event, giving India another opportunity to add to its tally.
Cricket Team Takes on Bangladesh
The Indian women's cricket team will face Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women's T20 competition at 10:30 AM. India will aim to secure a place in the final and continue its campaign to defend the gold medal won at the 2023 Asian Games. The match will be one of the key team events on India's Sunday schedule.
Hockey Campaign Begins
Both Indian hockey teams will begin their Asian Games campaigns on Sunday. The women's team will face Uzbekistan in Pool B at 7:30 AM, while the men's team will take on Indonesia in Pool A at 11:30 AM. Both sides will look to make a positive start to their respective group campaigns.
Table Tennis and Badminton
India's table tennis teams will also have a busy day in the group stages. The women's team will face Indonesia and Singapore, while the men's team will take on Indonesia and Iran. In badminton, India's women's team will meet Kazakhstan in the first round at 11:30 AM.
Asian Games 2026 - India’s September 20 Schedule
5:30 AM onwards: Sepaktakraw — Men’s Team Regu, Group B
5:35 AM: Wushu — Men’s Changquan Final — Medal Event: Suraj Singh Mayanglambam
6:15 AM: Shooting — Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Qualification & Team Final — Medal Event: Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa K. Vinod, Elavenil Valarivan
6:30 AM: Table Tennis — Women’s Team, Group F: India vs Indonesia
6:30 AM: Teqball — Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match — Medal Event: Quimcy Dsouza vs Koemyean Dy (Cambodia)
7:00 AM: Teqball — Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match — Medal Event: Quimcy Dsouza & Anas Beg vs Gia Nghi Trinh/Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen (Vietnam)
7:30 AM: Hockey — Women’s Pool B: India vs Uzbekistan
8:00 AM onwards: MMA — Women’s Traditional -60kg Preliminaries: Suchika Tariyal
9:00 AM: Table Tennis — Men’s Team, Group F: India vs Indonesia
9:00 AM onwards: MMA — Men’s Traditional -77kg Preliminaries: Varun Sanyal
10:30 AM: Cricket — Women’s Semifinal: India vs Bangladesh
11:00 AM: Shooting — Women’s 10m Air Rifle Individual Final — Medal Event, subject to qualification
11:30 AM: Badminton — Women’s Team, Round of 16: India vs Kazakhstan
11:30 AM: Hockey — Men’s Pool A: India vs Indonesia
12:30 PM: Table Tennis — Women’s Team, Group F: India vs Singapore
2:00 PM onwards: MMA — Women’s Traditional -60kg Quarterfinals, subject to qualification
2:23 PM: Swimming — Men’s 100m Freestyle Final — Medal Event, subject to qualification
2:30 PM onwards: Wushu — Women’s 52kg 1/8 Finals: Aparna
2:30 PM onwards: Wushu — Men’s 75kg 1/8 Finals: Vikrant Baliyan
2:43 PM: Swimming — Men’s 100m Backstroke Final — Medal Event, subject to qualification
3:00 PM: Table Tennis — Men’s Team, Group F: India vs Iran
3:40 PM onwards: MMA — Men’s Traditional -77kg Quarterfinals, subject to qualification