Asian Games 2026: Rishabh Pant Urges Fans To Back Indian Athletes As India Eyes Record Medal Haul In Aichi-Nagoya | Watch | Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Ace Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has extended his support to the Indian contingent ahead of the 2026 Asian Games, urging fans across the country to rally behind the athletes and cheer them on as they compete on the international stage.

In a video shared on Instagram, Pant said he was excited to watch the Games and called on fans to get behind the Indian athletes and support them throughout the competition.

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“Really excited to watch the Asian Games. Let us get behind our Indian athletes and support them and let's hope they give their best. Regardless of what happens, let us get behind them, give them a big cheer and a lot of support,” Pant said.

The Asian Games are the biggest sports competition in Asia, held once every four years. They are organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The upcoming Games will feature 45 countries and regions competing across 43 sports. This will be the 20th edition of the Games and the third time that the continental showpiece is being hosted by Japan after Tokyo 1958 and Hiroshima 1994.

India headed to the continental showpiece looking to surpass the record-breaking campaign at Hangzhou 2023, where they won 107 medals, including 28 gold.

India are the defending champions in both men's and women's cricket and kabaddi, while the men's hockey team coming as the reigning champions.

PV Sindhu will spearhead India's badminton campaign, while Mirabai Chanu will lead the weightlifting contingent. Manu Bhaker will be among the country's leading names in shooting, with Aman Sehrawat taking the mat in wrestling. Lovlina Borgohain, meanwhile, will look to pack a punch in boxing.

Athletics will feature over 75 Indian track and field athletes with Gulveer Singh, Tejaswin Shankar, Murali Sreeshankar, Jyothi Yarraji, Parul Chuadhary are some of India's leading medal prospects. Tajinderpal Singh Toor heads into Aichi-Nagoya as a two-time defending champion in shot put.

Olympic quotas are also available in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.

Double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker and shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor have been named as India's flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm IST on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)