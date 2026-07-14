India Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Wants To Step Down After IND Vs ENG ODI Series 2026; Here's Why | X

Ryan ten Doeschate, the assistant coach for the Indian men's cricket team, is planning to leave his role. If the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and head coach Gautam Gambhir agree to his request Sunday (July 19), the day of the third One-Day International (ODI) against England, could be his last day with the team, as per reports from Cricbuzz.

There are reports that ten Doeschate has already told the BCCI that he wants to leave. As per the sources in the report, his decision is not because he is unhappy with his job and both sides are expected to part on very friendly terms.

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Why Is He Leaving?

Family Reasons: Ten Doeschate lives in London and his wife works. He has three young sons and wants to spend less time traveling so he can focus on his family.

Role Clarity: Ten Doeschate is a fielding expert but since T Dilip is already the main fielding coach for India, his role in that area has been limited.

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What Happens Next?

Ten Doeschate joined the Indian team two years ago and his initial contract has just ended.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who is a close friend and strongly recommended ten Doeschate for the job, relies on him a lot. Because the Indian team has been struggling lately, there is a small chance Gambhir might try to convince him to stay.

Meanwhile, rumours that fielding coach T Dilip is also leaving are false; he will remain with the team.