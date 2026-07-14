IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Harry Brook Opts To Bat First As England Faces Team India At Edgbaston

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England captain Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the opening ODI of the three-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. Backed by home conditions, the hosts chose to put runs on the board first as they look to gain an early advantage against Shubman Gill's side in what promises to be a fiercely contested series.

The decision to bat first comes with the expectation that the Edgbaston surface will become better for stroke-making as the match progresses. England's explosive batting lineup, featuring experienced stars and aggressive stroke-makers, will aim to capitalize on the conditions and post a daunting total before unleashing their pace attack on the visitors.

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For India, the focus will be on making early inroads with the new ball. The pace duo will look to exploit any movement on offer and prevent England from building partnerships in the powerplay. The visitors will also rely on their spinners to control the middle overs and restrict the scoring rate on a batting-friendly surface.

The first ODI marks the return of senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 50-over format, adding further excitement to the contest. India will be eager to begin the series on a winning note despite being asked to chase, while England will look to make the most of home advantage after opting to bat first.

With two cricketing heavyweights going head-to-head, fans can expect an entertaining contest at Edgbaston. England's batting strength will be tested against India's formidable bowling attack, while the visitors will hope to produce a clinical chase and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.