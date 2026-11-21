Tilak Varma | (Image Credits: X)

Cricket fans are in for an exciting Sunday as India A prepare to face arch-rivals Pakistan Shaheens in the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on November 22. The much-awaited Group B clash will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

India A, led by Tilak Varma, will enter the contest with very high confidence after registering a massive 306-run victory over Nepal in their opening match.

Pakistan Shaheens, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 61-run win against the UAE. Both teams will now look to continue their winning run and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Match Date, Time And Venue

The India A vs Pakistan A match will be played on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time) at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A Live Telecast?

Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens match on the Sony Sports Network.

Where To Watch India A vs Pakistan A Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Viewers can follow the action online through the digital platform.

India A vs Pakistan A: Full Match Details

Match: India A vs Pakistan Shaheens

Tournament: DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Squads

India A: Tilak Varma (Captain), Rajat Patidar, Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra, Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav and Arshad Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens: Abdul Samad (Captain), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousaf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.