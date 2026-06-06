India A Squad Announced: Dhruv Jurel To Lead In Sri Lanka Multi-Day Series; Auqib Nabi Earns Maiden Call-Up

Dhruv Jurel will captain India A during the upcoming multi-day series against Sri Lanka A, with several young domestic performers earning opportunities | IANS - AI Generated Image

New Delhi, June 6: Wicketkeeper‑batter Dhruv Jurel has been named captain of the India A squad for the upcoming two multi‑day matches in Sri Lanka, while Jammu & Kashmir fast‑bowling all‑rounder Auqib Nabi has earned a maiden call‑up to the set-up.

The Ajit Agarkar‑led selection committee announced the squad on Saturday, with Devdutt Padikkal appointed as the vice‑captain. India A will play two four‑day fixtures against Sri Lanka A from June 25 to July 5 in Galle, ahead of the Test team visiting the country for a two-game World Test Championship series in August.

Focus on spin and red-ball preparation

The priority will be to acclimatise to spin-friendly conditions and get used to the red Kookaburra ball. Alongside Jurel and Padikkal, the batting unit includes Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and N Jagadeesan. Vidarbha batter Aman Mokhade and Andhra batter Shaik Rasheed have also earned maiden call-ups to the India A squad.

The bowling attack comprises Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, and Gurnoor Brar, who recently got a call-up to the Test team for the ongoing one-off game against Afghanistan. Auqib’s call-up is significant, considering he took 60 wickets to become the highest wicket-taker while guiding Jammu and Kashmir to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph earlier this year.

Spin options and preparations

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari and off-spinner Saransh Jain, along with all-rounder Ayush Badoni, will handle spin bowling duties. Auqib and Zeeshan were the net bowlers in the Indian team to prepare for the ongoing Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. Gaikwad, Badoni, Thakur, and Kamboj are already in Sri Lanka due to India A playing in the 50-over tri-series starting on June 9 in Dambulla.

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India A squad for multi-day games in Sri Lanka:

Dhruv Jurel (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Saransh Jain, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Yash Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, N Jagadeesan, Aman Mokhade, Shaik Rasheed, and Zeeshan Ansari

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