IND W vs ZIM W 3rd T20I: Shafali Verma Slams Fifty As India Get To A Strong Start | X

India Women's Cricket Team opener Shafali Verma smashed a quick half-century as India Women made a strong start with the bat against Zimbabwe Women in the third T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday.

Shafali reached her fifty in just 27 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes. She continued her attacking approach and put pressure on the Zimbabwe bowlers with her powerful shots.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India reached 107/2 in 11 overs, with Shafali batting on 52 off 27 balls and Harmanpreet Kaur on 10 off seven balls. The Indian batters maintained a high scoring rate and kept the scoreboard moving.

Zimbabwe's Nyasha Gwanzura picked up one wicket, while Loryn Phiri bowled three overs and conceded 33 runs.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. With Shafali in good form, India looked set to post a big total in the third T20I.