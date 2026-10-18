 IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Wins Toss And Opt To Bat First In Raipur
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IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Wins Toss And Opt To Bat First In Raipur

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo won the toss and chose to bat first in the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I in Raipur. The Women in Blue survived a scare in the first game but have a 1-0 lead heading into the contest. Both teams have made no changes to their XIs from the first game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 18, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Wins Toss And Opt To Bat First In Raipur
Smriti Mandhana and Josephine Nkomo at the toss |

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo won the toss and chose to bat first in the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I in Raipur. The Women in Blue survived a scare in the first game but have a 1-0 lead heading into the contest. Both teams have made no changes to their XIs from the first game.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha

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