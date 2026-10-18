IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd T20I: Zimbabwe Wins Toss And Opt To Bat First In Raipur

Smriti Mandhana and Josephine Nkomo at the toss |

Zimbabwe captain Josephine Nkomo won the toss and chose to bat first in the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I in Raipur. The Women in Blue survived a scare in the first game but have a 1-0 lead heading into the contest. Both teams have made no changes to their XIs from the first game.

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India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Zimbabwe Women: Kelis Ndhlovu, Beloved Biza, Modester Mupachikwa(w), Sharne Mayers, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Francisca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo(c), Olinder Chare, Tendai Makusha