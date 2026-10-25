IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins And Opts To Bat First In Vadodara; Kranti Rested For Vaishnavi

India captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and opted to bat first in the IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. Fresh from a dominant 9-wicket win, the Women in Blue have made one change to their XI, with Kranti Gaud rested in favour of Vaishnavi Sharma. A win today will seal the series for India.

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India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series after a brilliant century from Pratika Rawal at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a target of 198 runs, India reached 200/1 in 27.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Zimbabwe Women, who won the toss and elected to bat, scored 197 runs in 49.5 overs. Beloved Biza top-scored with 62 runs off 92 balls, while Mitchell Mavunga contributed 29 off 23 balls. Modester Mupachikwa added 25 runs off 44 deliveries.