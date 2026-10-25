 IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins And Opts To Bat First In Vadodara; Kranti Rested For Vaishnavi
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins And Opts To Bat First In Vadodara; Kranti Rested For Vaishnavi

IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins And Opts To Bat First In Vadodara; Kranti Rested For Vaishnavi

India captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and opted to bat first in the IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. Fresh from a dominant 9-wicket win, the Women in Blue have made one change to their XI, with Kranti Gaud rested in favour of Vaishnavi Sharma. A win today will seal the series for India.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
IND-W Vs ZIM-W 2nd ODI Toss Update: Smriti Mandhana Wins And Opts To Bat First In Vadodara; Kranti Rested For Vaishnavi

India captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and opted to bat first in the IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. Fresh from a dominant 9-wicket win, the Women in Blue have made one change to their XI, with Kranti Gaud rested in favour of Vaishnavi Sharma. A win today will seal the series for India.

India Women (Playing XI): Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Shree Charani, Jintimani Kalita

Read Also
IND W vs ZIM W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal's Century Powers India To 9-Wicket Win In Vadodara; Lead...
IND W vs ZIM W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal's Century Powers India To 9-Wicket Win In Vadodara; Lead...

India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by nine wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series after a brilliant century from Pratika Rawal at the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a target of 198 runs, India reached 200/1 in 27.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Zimbabwe Women, who won the toss and elected to bat, scored 197 runs in 49.5 overs. Beloved Biza top-scored with 62 runs off 92 balls, while Mitchell Mavunga contributed 29 off 23 balls. Modester Mupachikwa added 25 runs off 44 deliveries.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source