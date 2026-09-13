IND-W Vs SL-W Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss, Opts To Bat First In Women's Asia Cup 2026 Final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bat first in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai. India have been unbeaten in the tournament and will aim to add an unprecedented 8th title to their name. The Women in Blue have made one change to their XI, with G Kamalini playing instead of Pratika Rawal.

"t's a very important game for us, put up a score on the board. Every final is important, there is pressure, but we need to play good cricket. We have one change, Pratika is resting and Kamalini is playing," Harmanpreet said at the toss.

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IND vs SL playing XI

India Women Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Sri Lanka Women Playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya

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India booked their place in the final after defeating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma played key roles in India’s victory, helping the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side maintain its unbeaten run in the tournament. India will now look to cap its campaign with another Asia Cup title.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, secured their place in the title clash after defeating Pakistan by four wickets in the second semi-final. Despite being reduced to 33/4 during the chase, the defending champions recovered to reach 131/6 with eight balls to spare. The victory set up a repeat of the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup final, which Sri Lanka won against India.