IND W Vs SL W Asian Games Final: India Eye Gold Against Sri Lanka; Check Time, Venue, Live Streaming & Other Details | X

India Women's Cricket Team will take on Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team in the gold medal match of the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday, September 22. The final will be played at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Japan with both teams looking to finish the tournament with the gold medal.

Semifinals

India reached the final after a dominant 114 run victory over Bangladesh in the semifinal. Shafali Verma starred with an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls as India posted 195/4 before bowling Bangladesh out for 81.

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in their semifinal and captain Chamari Athapaththu playing a key role with the bat.

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Asia Cup 2026 Final

The final will be another meeting between the two sides after India defeated Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 final earlier this month.

India will also be looking to defend the women's cricket gold medal they won at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Sri Lanka will be aiming to win their first Asian Games cricket gold.

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T20I Record

India have a strong record against Sri Lanka in T20Is. The two teams have played 32 T20I matches and India have won 26 and Sri Lanka winning five, while one match ended without a result.

Key Players

Key players for India include Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, while Sri Lanka will depend heavily on Athapaththu and their experienced batting unit.

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Live Streaming

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final will begin at 10:30 AM IST on September 22, which is 2:00 PM local time in Japan. The match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin and will be available on the Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV in India.

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India Women vs Sri Lanka Women final: Match details

Date: September 22, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan

Live streaming: SonyLIV

TV broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Match: Gold medal contest