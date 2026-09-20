Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bat First Against Bangladesh In Women's Cricket Semi-Final

BCCI Women/X

India Women won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the second semifinal of the women’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side is taking on Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park in Japan, with a place in the final at stake. India reached the semifinals after defeating hosts Japan in their quarterfinal encounter. The Indian team will now look to build on that performance and secure a spot in the gold-medal match.

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Bangladesh, meanwhile, advanced to the semifinals after their quarterfinal match against China was washed out. The result saw them progress to the last four.

The semifinal is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. Fans in India can watch the match live on SonyLIV. With India choosing to bat first, the spotlight will now be on the top order to provide a strong foundation and put Bangladesh under pressure early in the contest. Bangladesh will aim to restrict India and chase down the target to book their place in the final.