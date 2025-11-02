IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Bumrah, Rinku & Gambhir Spotted Watching Match In Hobart; See Pic

Image: BCCI/X

The Indian men's team currently in Australia were snapped watching the Women's World Cup final after winning the third T20I in Hobart on Sunday, October 2. Coach Gautam Gambhir and support staff alongwith Rinku SIngh and Jasprit Bumrah was seen watching the match ona tab while having food.

The Indian men's teaa had already sent out good luck messge for the women's team asking them to brng the cup home. “On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best.” Jasprit Bumrah encouraged the women to “Give your best and everything else will take care of itself,” while pledging his support .

India in control against South Africa

South Africa skipper Laurav Woldavaart had won the toss and elected to bowl first in the final. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put on 104 run stand for the opening wicket. However Chloe Tyron put brakes to India innings dismissing Smriti Mandhana for 45 runs. At the time of writing India were 166 for 2 with Shafali Verma losing out on century after being out for 87 runs

IND W vs SA W Palying XI

South Africa Women Playing XI: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, 9 Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

India XI:Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh.