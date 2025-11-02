IND W vs SA W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Excited Fans Don India Jerseys, Wave Flags Outside DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai ; Pics

Image: Haridev Pushparaj

The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final is set to take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, with fans eagerly gathering to support their teams. The atmosphere around the stadium is electric as The Free Press Journal reporter present at the venue shared pictures showing supporters wearing India jerseys and waving flags, eager to witness history. The match is highly anticipated, with the stadium already sold out, reflecting the immense enthusiasm among cricket fans.

India and South Africa set tomake history

South Africa made history by reaching their first-ever ODI World Cup final. The Proteas women made it to the final two driven by the solid performance of opener and skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who has amassed 470 runs in eight matches this tournament. The team is bolstered by experienced campaigners like Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, and all-rounder Nadine de Klerk.

For India, this marks their third time reaching the Women's ODI World Cup final, having been runners-up in 2005 and 2017 under the captaincy of Mithali Raj. Eager supporters hope history will favor the Women in Blue this time as they aim to claim their maiden title at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025.

India and South Africa played each other previously in the league stage, and it was South Africa who came out on top on the back of Nadine de Klerk's onslaught in the death overs. The Proteas recovered from 82/5 to chase down the target of 252 with three wickets in hand and seven balls to spare as de Klerk hit an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls

Both teams are poised for a thrilling clash that promises memorable cricket and a historic crowning of a new world champion.​