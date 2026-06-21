IND W Vs SA W Toss Update: Harmanpreet Kaur Elects To Bat First Against South Africa In Crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Harmanpreet Kaur Elects To Bat First Against South Africa In Crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Clash | X

Manchester, June 21: India Women's Cricket Team will take on South Africa Women's Cricket Team in their third match of the qualifying stage in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Old Trafford on Sunday. Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur appears in her 200th T20I for the country.

Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first in the crucial clash against South Africa at the Old Trafford.

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India Women enter the match with strong momentum after winning both of their Group A games against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the team has looked balanced in both batting and bowling and will be aiming to continue its unbeaten run.

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South Africa Women, on the other hand, recovered from an opening defeat to Australia by registering a crucial win over Pakistan. With a place in the knockout stage at stake, both teams will be eager to secure an important victory in this ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon(w), Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma

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India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Richa Ghosh (Wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Bharti Fulmali, Prema Rawat

South Africa Women Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinalo Jafta (Wicket-keeper), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Tazmin Brits, Dane van Niekerk