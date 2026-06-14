IND W Vs PAK W Sets Record For Highest Attendance In Women's T20 World Cup History

A packed stadium and a historic turnout marked the latest chapter of the India-Pakistan rivalry as 18,814 fans attended their Women's T20 World Cup meeting, the highest-ever crowd for a group-stage match in the tournament's history. The figure surpassed the previous record of 15,935, set during the same fixture in Dubai in 2024, highlighting the rapid rise in popularity of women's cricket on the global stage.

The Women in Blue delivered a historic performance in front of the packed crowd at Edgbaston, sealing a memorable 64-run win.

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India-Pakistan contests have consistently attracted significant interest, but the latest attendance figure marks a notable leap, reflecting both the expanding fan base for women's cricket and the anticipation surrounding marquee international fixtures.

India and Pakistan do not play bilateral cricket, which only adds to intrigue when the two teams face off at ICC events. The two teams have squared off at every ICC event, with India enjoying a 7-2 run in ICC tournaments in women's cricket.

Smriti Mandhana’s fluent 68 and Richa Ghosh’s quickfire 34 powered India to 170/6 against Pakistan in their Women’s T20 World Cup opener at Edgbaston. Deepti Sharma then starred with a career-best 5/10, becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is, as Pakistan collapsed to 106 all out. India secured a commanding 64-run victory.