'Pakistan Fielding At Peak': Netizens React As Smriti Mandhana Survives Two Drop Catches During IND W Vs PAK W Clash | VIDEO

Smriti Mandhana enjoyed a massive slice of luck during the high-voltage clash against Pakistan Women on Sunday. Mandhana struck a stylish 68 at Edgbaston with Pakistan made to rue missed chances. The left-hander was handed two crucial lifelines by the opposition fielders, prompting a wave of reactions from cricket fans on social media.

Pakistan's fielding errors quickly became a major talking point online, with many fans drawing comparisons to the men's team's long-standing reputation for costly lapses in the field. The twin reprieves sparked a flurry of memes and reactions online, with several fans joking that the fielding woes often associated with Pakistan men's cricket had now found their way into the women's game as well.

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Mandhana gets two lives

The first opportunity went down in the eighth over when Tasmia Rubab induced a miscued lofted shot from Mandhana. Looking to create room and clear the infield, the Indian opener failed to time the ball properly towards mid-off. Pakistan's Aliya attempted a difficult catch while moving back and turning over her shoulder but could not hold on, allowing Mandhana to survive on 7. The chance was considered a regulation opportunity by many viewers despite its awkward nature.

Pakistan's woes in the field continued later in the innings. In the 13th over, Sadia Iqbal nearly dismissed Mandhana after the batter charged down the track and lofted a delivery towards deep mid-wicket. Although Mandhana did not connect cleanly, the ball seemed destined to be caught near the boundary rope. Saira settled underneath it and initially appeared to have the chance under control, but the ball burst through her hands and crossed the rope for six, turning a wicket opportunity into maximum damage for India.

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