IND W Vs NED W: Smriti Mandhana & Shafali Verma Slam Fifties; Charani Takes 4 As India Seal Their Biggest Win In Women's T20 WC History

India continued their dominant run in the Women's T20 World Cup with a comprehensive 95-run victory over the Netherlands after producing a clinical performance with both bat and ball. After being asked to bat first, India piled up an imposing 209/5 in their 20 overs, thanks largely to a brilliant opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. The duo added 115 runs for the first wicket, laying the perfect platform for a massive total.

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Mandhana and Shafali attacked the Dutch bowlers from the outset, finding boundaries regularly and ensuring India maintained a healthy scoring rate throughout the innings. Their aggressive stand put the Netherlands on the back foot early, allowing the middle order to capitalize and push India beyond the 200-run mark.

Chasing a daunting target of 210, the Netherlands never managed to gain momentum as India's bowlers struck at regular intervals. Young left-arm spinner Shree Charani emerged as the star with the ball, producing a superb spell of 4/19 to dismantle the middle order.

Seamer Nandini Sharma, brought into the side in place of Arundhati Reddy, made an immediate impact by claiming 2/22 and providing crucial breakthroughs. The Dutch batters struggled against India's disciplined attack and were eventually bowled out for 114 in 17.3 overs.

Part-time spinner Shafali also contributed significantly with the ball, cleaning up the tail and finishing with impressive figures of 3/20 from 3.2 overs, including two wickets in three deliveries.

The emphatic victory further underlined India's credentials as one of the tournament favourites, with the team excelling in all departments. Having posted one of their highest totals of the competition, the Indian bowlers ensured there was never any chance of a Dutch comeback, sealing another commanding win in the World Cup campaign.