IND W vs NED W: Netherlands Pacer Myrthe van den Raad Bowls 6 Wides To Smriti Mandhana In Her First Over

Netherlands Pacer Myrthe van den Raad Bowls 6 Wides To Smriti Mandhana In Her First Over | X

Leeds, June 17: India Women received an early boost in their crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands after Dutch bowler Myrthe van den Raad struggled with her line in the opening over. The right-arm pacer bowled six wides in her first over which extended to 12 balls, handing India extra runs. The over also included a leg bye and conceded 11 runs, despite the Indian batters not taking many risks.

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Van den Raad found it difficult to settle into a rhythm as the ball repeatedly drifted down the leg side and outside the batters' reach. The wides allowed openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana to get off to a comfortable start without facing much pressure.

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In a match in which India are aiming for a big win to improve their net run rate and strengthen their semi-final chances, the extras proved to be a welcome gift. Every run is important, and the Netherlands' sloppy start helped India build momentum early in the innings.

At the end of six overs, India had raced to 59 without loss, with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana looking in complete control. While there was still plenty of cricket left to be played, van den Raad's first over was one the Netherlands would want to forget quickly.