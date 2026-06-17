IND W Vs NED W: Netherlands Win Toss, Opt To Bowl In Their First-Ever Clash Against India In T20Is | X

Leeds, June 17: Indian Women's Cricket team will take on the Netherlands Women's Cricket team at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds in their second match of the Group stage of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday. India W and Netherlands W are clashing with each other for the first-time ever in T20I history.

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

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India defeated Pakistan in their opening clash of the tournament and entered the contest with confidence. The team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will look to win the contest.

If they manage to secure a victory in the game today, India W will secure two valuable points which will boost their overall Net Run Rate (NRR) and strengthen their position for a top two finish in the Group A to advance to the Semi-Finals.

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe van den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning

Netherlands Women Squad: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Sanya Khurana, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel Woning, Myrthe van den Raad, Lara Leemhuis, Rosalie Lawrence, Hannah Landheer

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav