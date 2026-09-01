IND W Vs HKG W: When And Where To Watch India Vs Hong Kong Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Match Live On September 3

India Women will face Hong Kong, China in their next Asia Cup match on September 3. | X

India Women will next face Hong Kong, China in the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday, September 3. Harmanpreet Kaur's team will take on Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as they continue their Group A campaign. The match will begin at 8 PM IST. India opened their Asia Cup campaign against Thailand on August 30 and will now look to continue their strong start against Hong Kong.

When is India Women vs Hong Kong Women?

The India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women match will be played on Thursday (September 3).

The match will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place before the start of play.

Where will the match be played?

The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. All matches of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 are being played in Dubai.

Where to watch India Women vs Hong Kong Women?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for live streaming on SonyLIV.

India Women's Asia Cup campaign

India are in Group A alongside Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong, China. After facing Thailand on August 30, India will meet Hong Kong on September 3 before their much-awaited clash against Pakistan on September 5.

Read Also India Thrash Thailand By 94 Runs As Shafali Verma Stars In Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Opener

India are among the favourites for the tournament and will be looking to go deep into the competition after Sri Lanka won the previous edition in 2024. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

India Women vs Hong Kong Women: Match Details

Match: India Women vs Hong Kong, China Women

Date: September 3, 2026

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV