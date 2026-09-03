IND W Vs HKG W: Hong Kong Wins Toss, Elects To Bowl First Against India At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 | X

Hong Kong Women won the toss and elected to bowl first against India Women in Match 7 of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Hong Kong captain Natasha Miles said her team felt the conditions would favour bowling first and backed her batting line-up to chase the target.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team would also have preferred to bat first. She felt the pitch could be tricky and said India would focus on playing to their strengths rather than setting a specific target.

"We don't have a target score in mind; we just want to go and play to our strengths," Harmanpreet said.

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India started their Asia Cup campaign with a comfortable win over Thailand. However, they lost some momentum after losing quick wickets in the middle overs. The Indian team will look to improve in that area against Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, will be looking for a better result after losing to Thailand by six runs in their previous match. Yasmin Daswani was their top scorer in that game, while Marina Lamplough made an impact with both bat and ball.

Lamplough took four wickets before scoring a quick 22 with the bat. Hong Kong will now face a much stronger India side and will hope to put up a competitive performance.

Miles said Hong Kong believes a score of around 140 to 150 could be a challenging target. She also confirmed that her team has made two changes for the match.

India will now bat first after Hong Kong decided to make use of the bowling conditions. The match will also give both teams an opportunity to build momentum as the tournament moves forward.

Read Also India Thrash Thailand By 94 Runs As Shafali Verma Stars In Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 Opener

Hong Kong, China Women (Playing XI): Natasha Miles(c), Maryam Bibi, Mariko Hill, Joyleen Kaur, Marina Lamplough, Yasmin Daswani(w), Shanzeen Shahzad, Kary Chan, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Iqra Sahar, Alison Siu

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud