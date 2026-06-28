IND-W Vs AUS-W: Jemimah Rodrigues' Heartbreaking Reaction After Costly Mix-Up Runs Out Smriti Mandhana Goes Viral | VIDEO

A costly communication error between Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues overshadowed India's innings during their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia at Lord's. Mandhana was run out for 38 after setting off for a risky single that Rodrigues never responded to, with the latter left visibly distraught after the dismissal. Rodrigues' emotional reaction, coupled with Mandhana's calm response, quickly went viral on social media.

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The dismissal occurred in the 12th over when Rodrigues attempted a reverse sweep off Georgia Wareham towards backward point. Mandhana immediately set off for a quick single, but Rodrigues remained rooted to her crease, later indicating that she hadn't heard the call as her back was turned while playing the shot.

With Mandhana stranded halfway down the pitch, Lucy Hamilton gathered the ball and, via Wareham, completed a comfortable run-out. Despite the unfortunate dismissal, the left-hander simply tapped Rodrigues on the shoulder in a gesture of reassurance before walking back to the pavilion, while Rodrigues was left visibly devastated by the mix-up.

The emotional reaction from the Indian batter quickly went viral on social media. Jemimah pointed to Smriti and said that she heard 'no call' for the run, and was crestfallen as her best friend walked back to the pavillion.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a strong platform, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half-century as India scored 170 for 4 against Australia in their must-win Group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Mandhana made a steady 38 off 37 balls, while Verma scored a brisk 34 off 26 to put on 66 for the opening wicket. After their departures, Jemimah Rodrigues (34 retired hurt) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (56 off 27 balls) ensured India finished with a decent total as they shared a 64-run partnership for the third wicket.

With South Africa defeating Bangladesh by four wickets earlier in the day, the contest has turned into a virtual quarterfinal for India, who need a win to secure a place in the semifinals.