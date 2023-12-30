IND-W vs AUS-W, 2nd ODI: Richa Ghosh's Valiant 96 In Vain As India Lose To Australia By 3 Runs

Richa Ghosh's wicket turned the tables on India | Credits: Twitter

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh's fighting knock of 96 off 117 balls went in vain as the hosts suffered a thrilling 3-run defeat to Australia in Women's 2nd ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, December 30.

With a target of 258, India were restricted to 255 for 8 by Australian bowling attack. Richa Ghosh put up a brilliant performance with the bat, but her team fell just three runs achieving the target. Jemimah Rodrigues came up with goods, scoring 44 off 55 balls and formed 88-run partnership with Ghosh for the third wicket.

For Australia, Annabel Sutherland led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Georgia Wareham scalped two wickets. Sutherland picked a crucial wicket of Richa Ghosh to turn the game around for the visitors