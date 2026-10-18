IND W Beat ZIM W By 9 Wickets In 2nd T20I; Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Power India To Series Win | X

India Women defeated Zimbabwe Women by nine wickets in the second T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 103 runs in just 8.5 overs, with 67 balls to spare.

With this victory, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The Indian batters made light work of the chase after the bowlers restricted Zimbabwe to 102/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

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Zimbabwe Women Post 102/8 After Choosing To Bat

Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first but struggled to put up a challenging total against India's bowling attack. Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano top-scored with 34 off 32 balls, while Josephine Nkomo contributed 27 off 35 deliveries.

However, the visitors could not build enough momentum during their innings and finished at 102/8 in 20 overs.

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For India, Niki Prasad was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two wickets for seven runs in her two overs. Deepti Sharma also delivered an economical spell, taking one wicket for 13 runs in three overs. Kranti Gaud picked up one wicket while conceding 15 runs in four overs.

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana Dominate The Chase

India's chase was led by an explosive opening partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana. The pair attacked the Zimbabwe bowlers from the beginning, ensuring that the hosts remained firmly in control throughout the innings.

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Shafali scored 55 off just 25 balls, hitting boundaries at regular intervals to put India within reach of the target. Mandhana provided equally strong support, remaining unbeaten on 47 off 25 deliveries.

India lost just one wicket during the chase, with Anushka Brijmohan Sharma dismissed for one off four balls. The opener's departure did little to affect India's progress as the team reached 104/1 in 8.5 overs to seal a comprehensive victory.

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India Seal T20I Series With One Match Remaining

The nine-wicket victory gave India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. After winning the opening T20I by four wickets, the Indian team delivered a dominant performance in the second match to secure the series.

India will now look to complete a clean sweep when the two teams meet in the third and final T20I. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back and finish the series on a positive note.