IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: Deepti Sharma's All-Round Show Kick Starts Smriti Mandhana Era As India Survive Scare In Raipur

India survived a major scare before debutant Niki Prasad and veteran Deepti Sharma combined to secure a four-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the first Women's T20I in the bilateral series on Friday. Chasing 115, the hosts slumped to 19 for four before Niki and Deepti stitched together an 82-run partnership to revive the innings. India eventually reached the target in 15.4 overs, giving Smriti Mandhana a winning start to her captaincy era.

Niki Prasad, Deepti Sharma Rescue India After Early Collapse

India's top order struggled against off-spinner Nyasha Gwanzura, who picked up three wickets during the powerplay. Mandhana fell for a first-ball duck in the second over, while Anushka Sharma was caught at point after attempting to accelerate the scoring. Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal in the third over left India reeling at 19 for four.

Niki, the captain of India's Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team, showed composure on her senior international debut. She remained unbeaten on 39 off 35 balls, while Deepti contributed 49 off 37 deliveries as the pair rebuilt the innings. Niki eventually struck the winning runs to cap an impressive debut and guide India home.

Earlier, Zimbabwe posted 114 for five after being asked to bat, with Kelis Ndhlovu and Sharne Mayers making valuable contributions. Ndhlovu top-scored with 42 off 44 balls, displaying an impressive range of cuts, pulls and drives during the opening overs. However, she managed just two runs off her final 12 deliveries before Arundhati Reddy bowled her.

Ndhlovu and Modester Mupachikwa added 53 runs for the second wicket after Beloved Biza fell to Kranti Gaud in the opening over. Mupachikwa scored 16 off 26 balls before offering a catch to Shree Charani, leaving Zimbabwe at 60 for two. Mayers provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 43 off 33 balls, including two sixes and four boundaries, to push Zimbabwe past the 110-run mark.