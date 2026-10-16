 Who Is Niki Prasad? India’s U19 World Cup-Winning Captain Makes Senior Debut
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Who Is Niki Prasad? India’s U19 World Cup-Winning Captain Makes Senior Debut

Niki Prasad made her senior international debut for India in the women’s T20I series against Zimbabwe. The 20-year-old Bengaluru cricketer captained India to the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title in 2025 after winning the inaugural Under-19 Women’s Asia Cup in 2024.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 08:16 PM IST
Who Is Niki Prasad? India’s U19 World Cup-Winning Captain Makes Senior Debut

Niki Prasad took another major step in her cricketing career on Friday, making her senior international debut for India in the women’s T20I series against Zimbabwe. The 20-year-old batter has risen through the ranks of Indian cricket after leading the country to the ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup title in 2025. Her debut marks an important milestone for a player who has already tasted success at the international and franchise levels.

Who Is Niki Prasad?

Born on October 25, 2005, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Prasad began playing cricket at a young age and progressed through the state’s age-group system. She made her Under-16 debut when she was just nine years old before joining Karnataka’s Under-19 team two years later. Her early progress laid the foundation for a career that would eventually see her captain India at the global level.

Prasad first made headlines in December 2024 when she led India to victory in the inaugural Women’s Under-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia. She was subsequently appointed captain for the 2025 ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in Malaysia. India successfully defended their title, defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the final after bowling them out for 82.

A right-handed batter who also bowls right-arm off-spin, Prasad offers versatility to the Indian team. Her performances for India A against Australia A further strengthened her credentials, including an unbeaten 54 in a T20 match and a 76-run knock in a one-day fixture.

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