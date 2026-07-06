IND Vs ZIM T20I: Dubey, Thakur, Ashok, Prabhsimran Earn Maiden Call-Ups, Samson Left Out

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, seamers Yash Thakur and Ashok Sharma have earned their maiden call-ups to the Indian team for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting on July 23.

Rinku Singh and Mayank Yadav have also made a return to the India T20I set-up, which continues to be led by Shreyas Iyer. The six players come in for the three-game Zimbabwe tour in place of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi and Sanju Samson, who are currently on the trip to England for the five-game series.

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Strong domestic performances

Dubey got an ODI debut against Afghanistan at Dharamshala in June, where he picked 3-47. He was in India A’s 1-0 red-ball series victory in Sri Lanka, where he picked four scalps and made scores of 30 and 29.

Thakur, Dubey’s team-mate from the Vidarbha set-up, picked five scalps in India A’s winning 50-over tri-series in Sri Lanka and took as many wickets in the subsequent red-ball series.

Ashok, meanwhile, took 1-75 in the lone tri-series game he played after coming in as a replacement for injured Yudhvir Singh Charak, after picking six scalps for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026. The speedster came into the limelight in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was the top wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 10 games.

Prabhsimran rewarded with call-up

On the other hand, Prabhsimran had scores of 2, 84 and 11 for India A in the 50-over tri-series win in Sri Lanka, after amassing 510 runs in 14 games for Punjab Kings in IPL 2026. After the opening game on July 23, India and Zimbabwe will play further games on July 25 and 26, with all matches to be played at the Harare Sports Club. India last toured Zimbabwe in July 2024, where they won the series 4-1.

India squad

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Prabhsimran Singh (WK).