 IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins & Opts To Bat; Ashok Sharma Replaces Injured Prince Yadav
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IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins & Opts To Bat; Ashok Sharma Replaces Injured Prince Yadav

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final game of the T20I series in Harare on Sunday. With the series in the bag, India made two changes with Ashok Sharma and Suryansh Shedge featuring in place of Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 26, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
IND Vs ZIM 3rd T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins & Opts To Bat; Ashok Sharma Replaces Injured Prince Yadav

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final game of the T20I series in Harare on Sunday. With the series in the bag, India made two changes with Ashok Sharma and Suryansh Shedge featuring in place of Shivam Dube and Prince Yadav.

India have already sealed the series with back to back wins in the first two games of the series. Shreyas Iyer and Co have dominated in Harare, outclassing their opponents with both bat and ball. Despite the rather inexperienced bowling attack, India have kept Zimbabwe batters in check, while their batters have made merry despite difficult conditions.

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