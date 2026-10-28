IND Vs ZIM 3rd ODI: Vaishnavi Sharma Picks 5-Fer, Shafali-Pratika 50s Power India To 3-0 Sweep | X

Vadodara, Oct 28: Vaishnavi Sharma's five-wicket haul and Pratika Rawal's classy half-century headlined India's thumping eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the third Women's ODI as the hosts completed a 3-0 series sweep here on Wednesday.

Young Indian left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma foxed the Zimbabwean batters with her flight and guile, limiting the visitors to 131 all out in 39.5 overs.

Playing her third ODI, Vaishnavi ran through the opposition to end with figures of five for 39 in 10 overs. The 20-year-old had taken four wickets in the second ODI here.

A MOMENT TO REMEMBER FOR VAISHNAVI SHARMA 🥹- 4 wickets in 2nd ODI.- 5 wickets in 3rd ODI.She gets her maiden five wicket haul in International cricket, The Star in making in Indian Cricket. https://t.co/8IC4klQO3N — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2026

Pratika And Shafali Power India's Chase

Pratika ensured a straightforward chase for India with a brisk 59 not out off 56 balls. Batting at four, Shafali Verma blasted 51 not out off 26 balls to end the formalities in just 17 overs.

Captain Smriti Mandhana sent Yastika Bhatia to open the innings alongside Pratika, but the left-hander squandered the opportunity. She went for a cross-batted stroke off her very first ball to be caught at mid-on.

Following her 100 and 61 in the first two games, Pratika once again milked the Zimbabwe bowlers. A four on either side square of the wicket got her going before she went on to post her 10th half-century in her 30th ODI.

Shafali then joined Pratika in the middle and typically accelerated the proceedings with a barrage of boundaries.

India Complete Historic Bilateral Series Sweep

It was the first time India and Zimbabwe played a bilateral series. India had also won the preceding T20 series 3-0. The visitors, on the other hand, got much-needed experience of playing a top side in women's cricket.

Vaishnavi's Spin Troubles Zimbabwe Batters

Earlier, Vaishnavi was not afraid to give the ball air and Zimbabwe batters could not resist the bait, contributing to their rapid downfall. Opener Modester Mupachikwa top-scored for the visitors with 37 off 48 balls.

A series of soft dismissals early in the innings put pressure on the Zimbabwe team, which has been struggling with its batting all through the white-ball tour of India.

Pacer Sayali Satghare struck in her first over with opener Loryn Phiri getting a faint tickle down the leg side.

Number three Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano was the next to depart after she cut a regulation ball from Shafali Verma straight to the point fielder.

Vaishnavi Completes Five-Wicket Haul

Then it was the turn of Vaishnavi to weave a spin web around the opposition batters.

She first got rid of Beloved Biza before deceiving the in-form Mupachikwa. Sensing that Mupachikwa would step out, Vaishnavi went for a wide tossed-up delivery to have the batter stumped by wicketkeeper Bhatia.

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Her fifth and final wicket came on the last ball of her spell as Nyasha Gwanzura went for a wild slog sweep that ricocheted from the pads onto her stumps.

While Vaishnavi was the star of the show, Kranti Gaud and Satghare picked up a couple of wickets each.

India Make Three Changes

With the series in the bag, India made three changes to their playing eleven, bringing in Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud. India pacer Gaud had been rested from the second ODI.

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