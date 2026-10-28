 IND-W VS ZIM-W Toss Update: Zimbabwe Wins And Opts To Bat, Mandhana Makes 3 Changes In Series Finale
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IND-W VS ZIM-W Toss Update: Zimbabwe Wins And Opts To Bat, Mandhana Makes 3 Changes In Series Finale

Zimbabwe Women captain Josephine Nkomo has won the toss and opted to bat first in the final game of their series against India in Vadodara. The Women in Blue have already sealed the series 2-0, and have made three changes in with Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud coming into the playing XI.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 01:41 PM IST
IND-W VS ZIM-W Toss Update: Zimbabwe Wins And Opts To Bat, Mandhana Makes 3 Changes In Series Finale

Zimbabwe Women captain Josephine Nkomo has won the toss and opted to bat first in the final game of their series against India in Vadodara. The Women in Blue have already sealed the series 2-0, and have made three changes in with Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia and Kranti Gaud coming into the playing XI.

Zimbabwe Women: Modester Mupachikwa(w), Loryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Beloved Biza, Josephine Nkomo(c), Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Michelle Mavunga, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tendai Makusha, Olinder Chare

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Kranti Gaud

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