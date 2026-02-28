IND VS WI T20 WC26: Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Temple In Kolkata Ahead Of Must-Win Game | VIDEO

Gautam Gambhir visited the Kalighat temple amid heavy security | X

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has sought divine blessing at the iconic Kalighat Temple in Kolkata on Saturday. Gambhir's visit comes a day before India face off against West Indies in a crucial T20 WC26 match at the Eden Gardens. The IND vs WI game is a must win clash for the Men in Blue, with the winner making the semis of the tournament.

West Indies' defeat to South Africa and India's emphatic win over Zimbabwe have turned this Group 1 Super Eights clash into a do-or-die contest, making it a high-stakes battle at the Eden Gardens. The winner will get a place in the second semifinal against England on March 5 in Mumbai.

Gambhir will be relieved as India showcased their batting might on Thursday at Chepauk. The Men in Blue posted a tournament high 256, powered by Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma.

Gambhir has a special connection to Kolkata have built a legacy for himself at the Kolkata Knight Riders. As captain he won two titles, and then lead them to another as mentor in 2024. That led him to the Indian team job, replacing Rahul Dravid.