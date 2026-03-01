IND Vs WI, ICC T20 WC26 Super 8: India Likely To Stick With Same Playing XI For Virtual Quarter-Final | X

Kolkata, March 1: India is all set for a do-or-die clash against West Indies in their final match of the Super 8 stage in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India will be facing West Indies in a must-win match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. The clash will be a high-pressure game for both teams as the winner will proceed to the semi-finals and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is likely to go with the same playing eleven in the must-win match against West Indies as the one played in the crucial game against Zimbabwe.

India made two changes to their side:

1. Sanju Samson replaced Rinku Singh

2. Axar Patel made comeback in place of Washington Sundar

Opening Partnership

India addressed their opening partnership issue in the tournament after picking Sanju Samson in the playing eleven as the team was struggling for a partnership at the top. In the game against Zimbabwe, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive opening stand of 48 runs in only 3.4 overs.

Vice-Captain Axar

Dropping the vice-captain of the team Axar Patel proved to be disastrous decision against one of the strongest teams in the tournament, South Africa. Axar patel is a very important player to the team who brings stability in both bowling and batting department.

The team has found the best balance and a playing eleven which they can carry forward in the crucial games ahead in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

India's playing XI Against Zimbabwe: Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies And India Squads For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India Squad: Ishan Kishan (W), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (W/Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson