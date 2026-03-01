ICC T20 WC26: What Happens If India Vs West Indies Super 8 Match Ends In No Result? | X

Kolkata, March 1: The stage is set for a high-pressure cricket match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India and West Indies clash in a do-or-die situation on Sunday. The IND vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match has now turned into a virtual quarter-finals as the winning team will qualify for the semi-finals and the losing side will be eliminated from the tournament. However, the fans are curious to know what happens if the match ends in a No-result? Let's find out

What If the Match Ends In No Result?

If rain washes out the match:

1. Both teams will get one point each.

2. India and West Indies will finish with 3 points each.

3. West Indies will qualify for the semi-finals because of their better Net Run Rate (NRR).

4. India will be eliminated.

That means India cannot afford a washout. A win is the only safe option.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Must-Win Match For Both Teams

Both India and the West Indies have one win from two Super 8 matches. That makes this contest a direct fight for the final semi-finals spot from the group. South Africa have already qualified and the winner of this match will face England in the semi-finals.

India stayed alive in the tournament with a strong 72-run win over Zimbabwe in Chennai. The victory gave them hope, but their qualification now depends completely on today's result.

Net Run Rate Nightmare

While India are still in the race, their NRR is a worry. India's NRR stands at -0.100. However, the West Indies have a much stronger NRR of +1.791 due to their big 101-run win over Zimbabwe earlier in the Super 8 stage.

This difference could prove crucial.

Weather Update from Kolkata

The good news for fans is that the weather forecast looks clear. Kolkata is expected to have sunny conditions on Sunday. The temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius during the day and will cool down to 25-26 degree Celsius in the evening.