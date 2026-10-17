IND Vs WI 5th T20I Weather Update: Rain Continues To Pour In Bengaluru, Cut Off Time 9:41 PM IST

The IND vs WI T20I in Bengaluru has been delayed due to rain | Image Credit: X/WindiesCricket

Persistent rain has put the fifth and final T20 International between India and West Indies in Bengaluru under serious threat, with the match facing a potential washout on Saturday. The toss, scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, has been delayed as relentless showers continue to disrupt proceedings at the venue.

The prolonged delay has already resulted in a reduction in the number of overs, leaving the teams with limited time to complete the series decider. The latest cut-off for the match to begin is 9:41 PM IST. If play cannot get underway by that deadline, the match will be called off.

Rain pours in Bengaluru, Cut Off Time 9:41 PM IST

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The weather has cast a shadow over a highly anticipated contest, which marks Bengaluru's first international cricket match in two years. Fans had been looking forward to the series finale, but continuous rainfall has put the fixture in jeopardy.

With the scheduled toss already pushed back significantly, the ground staff face the challenge of preparing the playing surface and outfield for action whenever the rain allows. Even if conditions improve, further time will be required to ensure the ground is safe for the players.

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In rain-affected T20Is, a minimum of five overs per side is generally required to produce a result, subject to the applicable playing conditions. However, the shrinking window for play means any further delay could leave officials with little room to stage even a shortened contest.