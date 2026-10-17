 IPL 2027 Auction Set To Be Held On December 16 In Goa; To Clash With IND Vs SL ODI
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IPL 2027 Auction Set To Be Held On December 16 In Goa; To Clash With IND Vs SL ODI

The IPL 2027 player auction is reportedly scheduled for December 16, 2026, at ITC Grand Goa in Goa, according to a message circulated by the BCCI logistics team. The auction briefing is set for December 15. However, formal confirmation is awaited, while the proposed auction date coincides with India's scheduled ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
IPL 2027 Auction Set To Be Held On December 16 In Goa; To Clash With IND Vs SL ODI

The IPL 2027 Auction is all set to be held on December 16 as per reports. After three seasons, the event returns to India with the ITC Grand Hotel in Goa set to host all 10 teams. The date clashes with the India vs Sri Lanka ODI on the same day, played in Bengaluru.

IPL 2027 Auction Date Confirmed

As reported by Cricbuzz, a WhatsApp message was circulated by the BCCI logistics team on Saturday. The auction briefing will be held on December 15, a day before the main event. Multiple IPL franchises have reportedly confirmed receiving the message.

While the communication has provided franchises with a tentative schedule, a formal email has not yet been sent to team owners and chief executives. The final date and venue could still be subject to change until the board issues an official confirmation.

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Clash with IND vs SL ODI

Interestingly, the proposed auction date falls on the same day as India's scheduled ODI against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. Several franchise captains - including Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and senior stars could be in action when their teams are being assembled.

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