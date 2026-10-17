IND Vs WI 5th T20I Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Bengaluru

The toss for the IND vs WI 5th T20I in Bengaluru has been delayed due to rain. Rain has been a constant threat near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday with showers in the lead up to the match. An update on the next inspection is expected in the meantime.

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Bengaluru Weather Report

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies, spells of rain, thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures are forecast to range between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius. AccuWeather has also predicted considerable cloudiness and thunderstorms, with the possibility of rain around 7 pm

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The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has one of the best drainage systems in the world meaning play could start soon if the rain stops. No overs would be lost until atleast 7:35 PM, which is more than 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the game.