IND vs WI 5th T20I Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Series Decider Match In Bengaluru? Check Out Live Telecast And Streaming Details

BCCI/Windies Cricket/X

India and West Indies will face each other in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. However, the weather could play spoilsport, with rain and thunderstorms threatening to interrupt the series decider.

With the five-match series locked at 2-2, both teams will be eager to secure a victory and finish the contest on a winning note. However, persistent rainfall in Bengaluru over the past few days has raised concerns about whether fans will get to witness a full match.

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According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to experience cloudy skies, spells of rain, thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures are forecast to range between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius. AccuWeather has also predicted considerable cloudiness and thunderstorms, with the possibility of rain around 7 pm, when the match is scheduled to begin.

Any interruption on match day could force the ground staff to work extensively to prepare the playing surface and ensure the game gets underway as soon as conditions permit.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions and short boundaries, making it a venue where high scores are common. With both teams showcasing considerable batting firepower throughout the series, supporters will be hoping the weather allows the two sides to settle the contest on the field.

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IND vs WI 5th T20I: Live Streaming Details

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Saturday, October 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, with DD Sports also listed among the television options. Fans can watch the live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

With the series level at 2-2, the final encounter promises to be a closely contested affair if the weather allows a full game. India will look to capitalise on home advantage, while West Indies will aim to carry their momentum into the decider. Both teams will be hoping the rain stays away as they battle for the series trophy.