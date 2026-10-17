IND Vs WI 5th T20I: Shai Hope Wins Toss And Opts To Bowl In 9-Over Match; Bhuvneshwar Kumar Makes Comeback

West Indies captain Shai Hope has won the toss and opted to field first in the series decider at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India meanwhile have made two changes with Shivam Dube and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning. The match has been reduced to 9 overs due to rain.

India vs West Indies playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

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The match was scheduled to kick off at 7:00 PM with the toss at 6:30 PM. However, torrential rain delayed the start of the match. Once the rain relented, the ground staff worked tirelessly to get the surface match ready. Players also started warming up, with play resuming.

Revised playing conditions would see a 4 bowlers bowl a maximum of 2 overs, with one bowler able to bowl 1.