IND Vs WI 5th T20I: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium To Host First International Match After Stampede |

Bengaluru, October 15: International cricket will return to Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday (October 17) when India will take on West Indies in the fifth and the final T20I of the ongoing five-match series. This will be the first international match at the venue since the stampede in June 2025 that claimed 11 lives.

Deadly Stampede During Celebration

The stampede occurred on June 4, 2025, during celebrations after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. Cricket activities at the stadium were halted following the tragedy which raised serious concerns about crowd management and safety.

International Cricket Returns

The Karnataka government later allowed the stadium to host IPL and international matches, subject to safety conditions. The venue has since hosted IPL matches, but the upcoming India vs West Indies 5th T20I will mark the return of international cricket.

Police Security

Ahead of Saturday's match, Bengaluru Police and officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association reportedly reviewed security, traffic management and emergency response arrangements. Spectators are advised to use public transport, reach the stadium early and follow designated entry and exit routes to avoid overcrowding.

High-Voltage Final

Bengaluru cricket fans are geared up for a high-voltage clash between India and West Indies as the game will be a series decider. The five-match T20I series is level at 2-2 and M Chinnaswamy Stadium will embrace the final clash as the winner takes all game.

Hyderabad Defeat

West Indies levelled the series with a 24-run victory in Hyderabad on Wednesday, spoiling Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir's 45th birthday celebrations.

Shai Hope's Form

Shai Hope continued his prime form with an unbeaten 102 off just 50 balls as West Indies posted 247/3. Keemo Paul claimed five wickets to restrict India to 223. With both teams having won two matches each, the final T20I will decide the series winner.