IND Vs WI 4th T20I: When And Where To Watch Hyderabad T20 LIVE?

Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Kumar Reddy | Image Credit: X/BCCI

India will face West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. With the hosts leading the series 2-1, the upcoming encounter presents Shreyas Iyer’s side with an opportunity to seal the series.

West Indies, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back and force a series decider. Fans can watch the match live on television or follow the action through digital streaming platforms.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Date, Time And Venue

The fourth T20I between India and West Indies will take place on Wednesday, October 14, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss set for 6:30 PM IST.

India head into the contest with a 2-1 advantage after securing a 14-run victory in the third T20I in Indore. Abhishek Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 69 off just 30 deliveries as India posted a challenging total before their bowlers defended it successfully.

A win in Hyderabad would help India clinch the five-match series. West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will need a strong all-round performance to level the series and keep their hopes alive ahead of the final match.

IND vs WI 4th T20I: Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Cricket fans in India can watch the fourth T20I live on the Star Sports Network, which will provide television coverage of the match. Viewers who prefer watching online can stream the game through the JioHotstar app and website. Telecast of the same will also be available on DD Sports.

With India looking to seal the series and West Indies fighting to stay in contention, the Hyderabad clash promises an exciting contest. Supporters can tune in from 7 PM IST to follow all the action live.